Lil B's
FRESH FIRED PIES BY TONY BOLONEY'S
9300 Amherst Ave
Popular Items
Location
9300 Amherst Ave
Margate NJ
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Hot Bagels & More
Come in and enjoy our one-of-a-kind bagels and spreads!
TacocaT - Margate
Unique, freshly prepared, mix & match Cali-Mex, tacos. Buy any 3 tacos and get a side on us!
Fatcat burritos, burrito bowls and quesadillas!!!
Greens and Grains- Margate
Come in and enjoy!
Catch Restaurant & Bar
Come in and enjoy!