Go
Toast

Lil B's

FRESH FIRED PIES BY TONY BOLONEY'S

9300 Amherst Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

DIGGER$30.00
baby clams, dry aged & smoked mozzarella, butter, garlic, parlsey, evoo, lemon
POPE LEO$25.00
vodka sauce, smoked pepperoni, dry aged & fresh mozzarella, pesto ranch, basil, evoo
CLASSIC NJ CHEESE$18.00
classic jersey pie. marinara sauce, dry aged mutz & evoo
QUEEN MARGE$25.00
vodka sauce, truffle burrata, basil, pecorino, truffle evoo
SH%TFACED CHICKEN$25.00
See full menu

Location

9300 Amherst Ave

Margate NJ

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hot Bagels & More

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our one-of-a-kind bagels and spreads!

TacocaT - Margate

No reviews yet

Unique, freshly prepared, mix & match Cali-Mex, tacos. Buy any 3 tacos and get a side on us!
Fatcat burritos, burrito bowls and quesadillas!!!

Greens and Grains- Margate

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Catch Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston