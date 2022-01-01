Go
Lil Beaver Brewery

5 Finance Drive

Popular Items

Chimichurri Steak Wrap$11.00
Marinated steak, chihuahua cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cilantro lime rice
Cheese Curds$7.00
Fried garlic cheese curds served with your choice of sauce
Ancho BBQ Chicken & Ham Sandwich$11.00
Shredded chicken, sliced ham, ancho bbq, white cheddar, grilled pineapple and jalapeños on a brioche bun
BLT Quesadilla$10.00
Bacon, lettuce and tomato quesadilla served on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with a chili lime ranch
Adobo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Marinated chicken, chihuahua cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cilantro lime rice
Pretzel Bites$10.00
Fried pretzel bites served with our house-made beer cheese sauce and topped with fresh crispy bacon.
Buffalo Chicken Panini$11.00
Pulled buffalo chicken, bacon, cream cheese, white cheddar, tomato and red onion toasted to perfection on our house-made white bread.
Side of Ranch$0.50
Peach Crumble 4-Pack$9.99
Turkey Avacado Panini$11.00
Roasted turkey, provolone cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a creamy garlic parmesan dressing. Toasted on our house-made white bread.
5 Finance Drive

Bloomington IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
