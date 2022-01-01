Go
Come in and enjoy some fine cuisine that was inspired by the flavorful ingredients and traditions only found in the bayou. That’s why we call it a “Lil Bit NOLA”.

SEAFOOD

4878 Princess Anne Road Suite 103 • $$

Avg 4 (240 reviews)

Popular Items

Jambalaya$24.95
All entrees served with house-made cornbread. Long grain rice, crawfish, andouille sausage, holy trinity, stewed tomatoes and okra in creole broth topped with gulf shrimp.
Bowl Gumbo$14.95
Pulled chicken, andouille sausage and holy trinity served over rice.
Shrimp & Grits$23.95
All entrees served with house-made cornbread. Cheesy stone-ground grits, jumbo shrimp, Cajun scampi butter, blistered tomatoes and andouille sausage.
Beignet (4)$5.95
A New Orleans classic! Served hot with lots of powdered sugar! The best way to end a meal!
Cornbread$5.95
Bread Pudding$9.95
Fresh NOLA bread cubed, soaked in cream, topped with house-made whipped cream and drizzled with spiced rum caramel.
Shrimp Po'Boy$14.95
We use authentic 8" leidenheimer bread from New Orleans for all of our potboys. Deep fried jumbo shrimp served over lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce with zapps potato chips. (To Go orders will typically have remoulade on the side)
Beignet (8)$9.95
A New Orleans classic! Served hot with lots of powdered sugar! The best way to end a meal!
The Beach Po'Boy$17.95
We use authentic 8" leidenheimer bread from New Orleans for all of our potboys. Served dressed or undressed with Zapps potato chips. Fried shrimp and blue crab, tossed in garlic lemon butter. Sauced, dressed and topped with Cajun remoulade.
Pasta Monica$21.95
Straight from Jazz Fest. Fettucine Pasta served with sauce Monica (similar to an herbed cream sauce) and sautéed crawfish or fried chicken nuggets
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4878 Princess Anne Road Suite 103

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
