American
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Lil' Cooperstown

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStar

1018 Reviews

$$

19352 Molalla Ave

Oregon City OR, OR 97045

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Prime Rib French Dip$17.00
USDA prime rib, mozzarella, grilled onions and a soft hoagie. Served with au jus and horseradish aioli.
Whiskey BBQ Bacon$14.50
1/2 lb. patty, Tillamook Pepper Jack, bacon, crispy fried onions and whiskey BBQ sauce.
Spicy Ranch Wrap$14.00
Fried chicken tenders, pepper jack cheese, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes and shredded lettuce tossed in a spicy ranch dressing and wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.50
Coops Classic Cheeseburger$12.50
Two 1/4 lb. patties, Coops sauce and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.
Chicken Strips$12.00
3 large crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of side and dipping sauce.
The Club House$15.50
Cured ham, turkey breast, bacon, Tillamook Cheddar, lettuce , tomato and mayo on sourdough. In the classic tripple-decker style.
The Ty Cobb$14.50
Avocado, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, chicken breast, tomatoes, black olives, hardboiled egg, mixed greens and blue cheese dressing.
Fish & Chips$16.50
Hefeweizen beer-battered Alaskan cod, French fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce.
Kids Cheeseburger$8.50
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

19352 Molalla Ave, Oregon City OR OR 97045

Directions

