Lil Donkeys

Come in and enjoy!

Popular Items

Lil Donkeys Combo$35.00
Package contains:
four burritos of your choice + Guacamole (6oz) & chips
Guacamole & Chips$10.00
avocado, tomatillo, cilantro, charred serrano, onion, queso fresco served with chips. (6oz)
Jarritos Mineragua$3.00
Coke$3.00
Vegetal$6.50
potato, poblano peppers, onions, pinto beans crema.
Frijoles & Chips$4.00
pinto beans, chipotle, queso fresco, served with chips
Jarrito Grapefruit$3.00
Diet Coke$3.00
Carne$8.00
braised beef in salsa morita, pinto beans, rice, crema.
"Especial" Pescado Frito$7.75
crispy beer battered white fish, mango-serrano aioli, napa cabbage, cilantro, onion, radishes, beans
Location

499 North Main Street

Glen Ellyn IL

Sunday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

