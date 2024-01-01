Go
A map showing the location of Lil J'S JAVA - 107 CALISTOGA ST WView gallery

Lil J'S JAVA - 107 CALISTOGA ST W

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

107 CALISTOGA ST W

Orting, WA 98360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

107 CALISTOGA ST W, Orting WA 98360

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Route 66 Pizza
orange star4.7 • 2,349
201 Washington Ave N. Orting, WA 98360
View restaurantnext
Trapper's Sushi - Puyallup
orange star4.5 • 6,049
10403 156th St E Puyallup, WA 98374
View restaurantnext
BB's Teriyaki - Puyallup - 10221 156th St. E, Ste 103
orange starNo Reviews
10221 156th St. E, Ste 103 Puyallup, WA 98374
View restaurantnext
Bob's Burgers & Brew - Puyallup - 15706 Meridian E
orange starNo Reviews
15706 Meridian E Puyallup, WA 98375
View restaurantnext
Crocketts Public House - Bonney Lake - 20631 Washington 410
orange starNo Reviews
20631 Washington 410 Bonney Lake, WA 98391
View restaurantnext
Trapper's Sushi - Bonney Lake
orange starNo Reviews
20625 State Route 410 E Bonney Lake, WA 98391
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orting

Route 66 Pizza
orange star4.7 • 2,349
201 Washington Ave N. Orting, WA 98360
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Orting

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Lil J'S JAVA - 107 CALISTOGA ST W

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston