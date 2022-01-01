Go
Lil Orchid Bentos & More image

Lil Orchid Bentos & More

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1850 Biddle Road

Medford, OR 97504

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

1850 Biddle Road, Medford OR 97504

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Boba Tea Time

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
1132 Biddle Rd, Medford OR 97504

Asian Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Noho's Hawaiian Cafe

No reviews yet

Order take out by phone or online.
Visit www.nohos.com/medford for our hours, address and more information on our menu items.

Victorico's Mexican Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lil Orchid Bentos & More

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston