Go
Toast

Lil' Piggy's Bar-B-Q

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

1201 1st St • $$

Avg 3.9 (2093 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1201 1st St

Coronado CA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Village Pizzeria Bayside

No reviews yet

THE PLACE FOR PIZZA IN CORONADO
Pizzas, calzones, pasta dishes and hoagie sandwiches made-to-order with authentic ingredients!
Find us at Orange Avenue just a block away from the Hotel del Coronado, or at the Coronado Ferry Landing with an unbeatable bay front view of Downtown San Diego.

Rosemary Trattoria- Coronado

No reviews yet

Fresh Pasta & Friends
Order for your home or come in and enjoy!

Spiro's Greek Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nicky Rottens

No reviews yet

Come be Rotten

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston