Go
Toast

Lil Sambos

Come in and enjoy!

3262 NE Hwy 101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$14.75
Eggs and our hand breaded beef cube steak topped with sausage gravy.
Side (3)links$4.25
Breakfast Burrito$13.75
Scrambled eggs with your choice of diced ham, bacon, or link & cheese. Salsa & sour cream on side.
Eggs & Links$13.75
Eggs cooked any style, links & choice of side.
Side (4) Crisp Bacon$6.50
Pancakes
Our famous "Pixie Pancakes" served with homemade syrup since 1957!!
Side Hash Browns$4.00
Biscuits & Gravy w/eggs$12.75
Biscuits topped with sausage gravy. Served with eggs & bacon or links.
Side Breakfast Gravy$4.00
See full menu

Location

3262 NE Hwy 101

Lincoln City OR

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THB

No reviews yet

3565 NW Hwy 101, Lincoln City, OR, 97367

TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké

No reviews yet

TOKYROLL is a fast-casual, cashless, grab-n-go sushi and poké concept delivering HUGE, mouth-watering rolls twice the size of your average roll. Sushi not your thing? Try one of our health-minded fresh poké bowls for a lunch or dinner option you can enjoy worry free.

Autobahn 101

No reviews yet

A family oriented restaurant serving up authentic traditional German food. Liquor, wine, ciders & beer including rare micros and German beers on tap.

Mo's Seafood & Chowder

No reviews yet

Mo's Lincoln City serves our famous clam chowder, fish and chips, fish tacos, and more. Gorgeous views and friendly staff.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston