Lil Sambos
Come in and enjoy!
3262 NE Hwy 101
Popular Items
Location
3262 NE Hwy 101
Lincoln City OR
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
THB
3565 NW Hwy 101, Lincoln City, OR, 97367
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké
TOKYROLL is a fast-casual, cashless, grab-n-go sushi and poké concept delivering HUGE, mouth-watering rolls twice the size of your average roll. Sushi not your thing? Try one of our health-minded fresh poké bowls for a lunch or dinner option you can enjoy worry free.
Autobahn 101
A family oriented restaurant serving up authentic traditional German food. Liquor, wine, ciders & beer including rare micros and German beers on tap.
Mo's Seafood & Chowder
Mo's Lincoln City serves our famous clam chowder, fish and chips, fish tacos, and more. Gorgeous views and friendly staff.