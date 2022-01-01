Lil Sum Sum
Cute coffee shop with pastries. We also have a wonderful event space!
3939 Chestnut St
Location
3939 Chestnut St
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Spades by Crown
Come in and enjoy!
Irie Entree
Come in and enjoy!
Han Dynasty - University City
Come in and enjoy!
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!