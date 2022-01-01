The Lila Rose
Come in and enjoy!
TAPAS
121 Towne Street Suite 6 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
121 Towne Street Suite 6
Stamford CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
T's Wine Bar & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Pieology 8130
Deliveries now available to Stamford Town Center and Landmark Square!!
T's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Quartiere
Crave-worthy Italian food and beverage inspired by passionate people, authentic flavors and the timeless traditions of their distinct neighborhoods.