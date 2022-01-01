Go
The Lila Rose

Come in and enjoy!

TAPAS

121 Towne Street Suite 6 • $$

Avg 4 (84 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar$12.00
Pear Salad$14.00
Sliders$13.00
Lemonade$3.50
Broccolini$8.00
Lila's Fried Rice$12.00
Gnocchi Pesto
Casa de Papas$10.00
Croquetas$9.00
Brown Butter Sage
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering

Location

121 Towne Street Suite 6

Stamford CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
