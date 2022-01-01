Go
Toast

Lil' Babareeba

Golden Image account

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

441 N Clark St • $$

Avg 4.5 (147 reviews)

Popular Items

Deviled Eggs Pintxos$6.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

441 N Clark St

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Radio Room

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Hawaiian Bros

No reviews yet

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.

Marigold To Go

No reviews yet

Innovative, fresh, and classic Indian Cuisine is now available for delivery or pickup in Chicago's River North!
Chef Sunil Kumar has taken staples from his highly regarding Marigold Maison locations, to give those in the heart of Chicago a quality option for Indian takeout. Give us a call or order online for pickup or use your favorite delivery service option. River North, you now have a choice for flavorful, quality, Indian cuisine in your neighborhood!

RPM Seafood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston