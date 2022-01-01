Lilburn restaurants you'll love

Lilburn restaurants
Toast
  Lilburn

Lilburn's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cake
Bakeries
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Lilburn restaurants

Arden's Garden image

 

Arden's Garden

4895 Stone Mountain Highway Unit C, Lilburn

No reviews yet
Popular items
Beet It Better*$3.85
Ingredients: Beets, Apple Juice, Ginger. 
Yoga*$3.85
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, apple juice, spinach, kale, distilled water, ginger, lemons
Chocolate Almond Bars$4.50
Ingredients: Almonds, Walnuts, Dates, Rolled Oats, Dark Chocolate, Coconut Palm Sugar, Espresso, Sea Salt.
Frida's Taqueria image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Frida's Taqueria

5514 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (944 reviews)
Popular items
Tacos de Birria$12.00
3 Birria Tacos stuff with cheese, onions and cilantro. Birria broth on the side.
SUPER QUESI-BIRRIA$12.95
Super Birria Quesadilla with onions, cilantro and cheese. Birria broth on the side.
Burrito Macho$11.50
All Burritos come with fries.
Shawnee's Goodies Vegan Bakery & Cafe image

 

Shawnee's Goodies Vegan Bakery & Cafe

4895 Stone Mountain Hwy Ste D, Lilburn

No reviews yet
Taco n Madres image

 

Taco n Madres

4800 Lawrenceville Hwy Suite 4, Lilburn

No reviews yet
Loco Pepper image

 

Loco Pepper

865 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd, Lilburn

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Shawnees Goodies - Wholesale

4895 Stone Mountain Hwy Ste D, Lilburn

No reviews yet
Popular items
ALMOND CAKE$18.00
COCONUT CAKE WITH ALMOND FROSTING & ALMOND/COCONUT TOPPING
APPLE CARAMEL POUND CAKE$18.00
APPLE POUND CAKE WITH PECANS-TOPPED W/CARAMEL SAUCE
BANANA PUDDING CAKE$18.00
BANANA CAKE WITH VANILLA FROSTING & VANILLA WAFERS
Restaurant banner

 

Villano's Tacos

733 Pleasant Hill Rd Suite 1117, Lilburn

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Somos Peru

3907 Burns RD, Lilburn

No reviews yet
