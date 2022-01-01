Lilburn restaurants you'll love
Lilburn's top cuisines
Must-try Lilburn restaurants
More about Arden's Garden
Arden's Garden
4895 Stone Mountain Highway Unit C, Lilburn
|Popular items
|Beet It Better*
|$3.85
Ingredients: Beets, Apple Juice, Ginger.
|Yoga*
|$3.85
Ingredients: Pineapple juice, apple juice, spinach, kale, distilled water, ginger, lemons
|Chocolate Almond Bars
|$4.50
Ingredients: Almonds, Walnuts, Dates, Rolled Oats, Dark Chocolate, Coconut Palm Sugar, Espresso, Sea Salt.
More about Frida's Taqueria
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Frida's Taqueria
5514 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lilburn
|Popular items
|Tacos de Birria
|$12.00
3 Birria Tacos stuff with cheese, onions and cilantro. Birria broth on the side.
|SUPER QUESI-BIRRIA
|$12.95
Super Birria Quesadilla with onions, cilantro and cheese. Birria broth on the side.
|Burrito Macho
|$11.50
All Burritos come with fries.
More about Shawnee's Goodies Vegan Bakery & Cafe
Shawnee's Goodies Vegan Bakery & Cafe
4895 Stone Mountain Hwy Ste D, Lilburn
More about Loco Pepper
Loco Pepper
865 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd, Lilburn
More about Shawnees Goodies - Wholesale
Shawnees Goodies - Wholesale
4895 Stone Mountain Hwy Ste D, Lilburn
|Popular items
|ALMOND CAKE
|$18.00
COCONUT CAKE WITH ALMOND FROSTING & ALMOND/COCONUT TOPPING
|APPLE CARAMEL POUND CAKE
|$18.00
APPLE POUND CAKE WITH PECANS-TOPPED W/CARAMEL SAUCE
|BANANA PUDDING CAKE
|$18.00
BANANA CAKE WITH VANILLA FROSTING & VANILLA WAFERS
More about Villano’s Tacos
Villano’s Tacos
733 Pleasant Hill Rd Suite 1117, Lilburn
More about Somos Peru
Somos Peru
3907 Burns RD, Lilburn