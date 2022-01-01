Chimichangas in Lilburn
Lilburn restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Shawnee's Goodies Vegan Bakery & Cafe
Shawnee's Goodies Vegan Bakery & Cafe
4895 Stone Mountain Hwy Ste D, Lilburn
|Chimichanga & Red Chips
|$16.04
Fried vegan burrito filled with pinto beans, rice, cheese, & seitan -comes with fresh green tomatillo sauce. Comes with fresh red corn chips.
More about Agavero Cantina - Lilburn
Agavero Cantina - Lilburn
4140 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lilburn
|Chimichanga
|$12.55
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken and beans, topped with jalapeño nacho cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, served with beans or rice.
|Lunch Chimichanga
|$9.25
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken and beans, topped with jalapeño nacho cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, served with beans or rice.