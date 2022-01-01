Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Lilburn

Go
Lilburn restaurants
Toast

Lilburn restaurants that serve chimichangas

Item pic

 

Shawnee's Goodies Vegan Bakery & Cafe

4895 Stone Mountain Hwy Ste D, Lilburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichanga & Red Chips$16.04
Fried vegan burrito filled with pinto beans, rice, cheese, & seitan -comes with fresh green tomatillo sauce. Comes with fresh red corn chips.
More about Shawnee's Goodies Vegan Bakery & Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Agavero Cantina - Lilburn

4140 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lilburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chimichanga$12.55
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken and beans, topped with jalapeño nacho cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, served with beans or rice.
Lunch Chimichanga$9.25
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken and beans, topped with jalapeño nacho cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, served with beans or rice.
More about Agavero Cantina - Lilburn

Browse other tasty dishes in Lilburn

Quesadillas

Flautas

Chicken Tenders

Enchiladas

Shrimp Tacos

Nachos

Fried Ice Cream

Tacos

Map

More near Lilburn to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (626 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (984 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (615 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston