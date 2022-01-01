Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tacos in
Lilburn
/
Lilburn
/
Shrimp Tacos
Lilburn restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Frida's Taqueria
5514 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lilburn
Avg 4.6
(944 reviews)
Taco Fried Shrimp
$3.50
Taco Grilled shrimp
$3.50
More about Frida's Taqueria
Agavero Cantina - Lilburn
4140 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lilburn
No reviews yet
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
$0.00
served with coleslaw & chipotle aioli.
More about Agavero Cantina - Lilburn
