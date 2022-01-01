Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Lilburn

Lilburn restaurants
Lilburn restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Frida's Taqueria image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Frida's Taqueria

5514 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (944 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Fried Shrimp$3.50
Taco Grilled shrimp$3.50
More about Frida's Taqueria
Consumer pic

 

Agavero Cantina - Lilburn

4140 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lilburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$0.00
served with coleslaw & chipotle aioli.
More about Agavero Cantina - Lilburn

