Tacos in Lilburn

Lilburn restaurants
Lilburn restaurants that serve tacos

Arden's Garden image

 

Arden's Garden

4895 Stone Mountain Highway Unit C, Lilburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Taco Salad$8.75
Ingredients: Red & Green Cabbage, Carrots, Walnuts, Cashews, Tomato, Green Onion, Cilantro, Lemon Juice, Water, Chili Powder, Chipoltle, Cacao, Cumin, Oregano, Cayenne, Avocado, Lime, Garlic, Red Vinegar, Olive Oil, Onion Powder, Sea Salt, Pepper.
More about Arden's Garden
Banner pic

 

Villano’s Tacos

733 Pleasant Hill Rd Suite 1117, Lilburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TACO DE AL PASTOR$3.15
Mexico City style spicy pork
TACO DE PICANHA$5.75
Brazilian style steak
More about Villano’s Tacos
Tacos de Birria image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Frida's Taqueria

5514 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (944 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Birria$3.99
Taco Chorizo$3.00
Kid Taco Especial$4.00
More about Frida's Taqueria

