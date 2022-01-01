Tacos in Lilburn
Lilburn restaurants that serve tacos
More about Arden's Garden
Arden's Garden
4895 Stone Mountain Highway Unit C, Lilburn
|Vegan Taco Salad
|$8.75
Ingredients: Red & Green Cabbage, Carrots, Walnuts, Cashews, Tomato, Green Onion, Cilantro, Lemon Juice, Water, Chili Powder, Chipoltle, Cacao, Cumin, Oregano, Cayenne, Avocado, Lime, Garlic, Red Vinegar, Olive Oil, Onion Powder, Sea Salt, Pepper.
More about Villano’s Tacos
Villano’s Tacos
733 Pleasant Hill Rd Suite 1117, Lilburn
|TACO DE AL PASTOR
|$3.15
Mexico City style spicy pork
|TACO DE PICANHA
|$5.75
Brazilian style steak