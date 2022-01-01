Go
Liliana's Restaurant

New Orleans. Closer than you think.

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

2951 Triverton Pike • $$

Avg 4.2 (1415 reviews)

Popular Items

Cornbread$4.00
Fried Cheese Curds$10.00
Farmer John Cheese curds, battered and fried and served with Cajun ranch (GF, V)
Brioche Beignets$5.00
Brioche dough fried and topped with powdered sugar (V)
Shrimp Po’boy$14.00
Blackened shrimp on French baguette dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made pickles, and hot sauce served with fries (GFO)
Shrimp And Grits$19.00
Blackened shrimp sautéed in garlic and butter, on a bed of Hook’s Three-Year cheddar grits, and finished with an herbed Creole meunière (GF)
Varenyky (serving of 8)$20.00
Potato and cheddar sautéed in butter, topped with mushrooms and served with a side of sour cream. 100% of the money from the sale of these dishes will be donated to World Central Kitchens to help them continue to support families.
Jambalaya$18.00
Andouille sausage, Heritage bacon, and blackened shrimp over a tomato and pepper sauce cooked with Tasso ham (GF)
Cod Friday Fish Fry$17.00
3 pieces of crispy fried cod, dusted in Cajun seasoning, crispy fries, house made tartar, tri color slaw, and lemon (GF)
Tuesday Three Course Dinner$35.00
Tuesday April 12 Three Course Dinner - NATIONAL PECAN MONTH - 1st Course: Arugula salad with Pecan crusted Montrachet, raspberries, and caramelized shallots with a lemon oil vinaigrette; Entrée: Pecan crusted tilapia on a bed of sweet potato purée, with roasted broccolini; Dessert: Chocolate Bourbon pecan pie with vanilla bean whipped cream
Truffle Frites$9.00
Crispy frites tossed with parmesan and truffle oil, served with Creole remoulade and garlic aioli (GF, V, VGO)
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Romantic
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2951 Triverton Pike

Fitchburg WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
