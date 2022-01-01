Go
Toast

Lillys Craft & Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

675 9th Avenue

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

675 9th Avenue

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

HaSalon

No reviews yet

HaSalon is Israeli Chef Eyal Shani's newest upscale restaurant in Hell's Kitchen in Manhattan. The restaurant serves Mediterranean food Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings by reservation only, with a classical and tranquil early seating and a lively later seating which builds to a party late into the night.
*A reservation is required to redeem gift certificates. Reservations available on Resy.

Sticky's Finger Joint

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Schnipper's - Times Square

No reviews yet

Schnippers is a family owned and operated restaurant serving classic
American food. Whether it's a salad or burger, we always use fresh
ingredients with the highest goodness grade. We focus on delivering maximum
satisfaction and joy for hungry New Yorkers no matter what they order at the
counter. Care is our most critical ingredient. That's why we source from the
best providers and scratch cook our food. We offer a menu of choices to
leave your mind and body in good spirits. Anyone in a group can find
something exceptional and fulfilling on our menu to meet their needs. We
serve every guest with the same passion and verve for more than a quarter of
a century.

FAMOUS CHINESE CUISINE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston