Lilly's Pizza Bar

737 Fulton Street

Popular Items

Fort Greene$21.00
Spinach, Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Blistered Cherry Tomatoes & Thyme.
Caesar Salad$16.00
Kale, Croutons, Parmesan, and House Caesar Dressing.
The Bratwurst$23.00
Crumbled Cheddar Cheese Sausage, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions & Peppadew Peppers.
Brooklyn Burrata$16.00
Burrata, Arugula Pesto, Roasted Eggplant, Peppers & Salted Capers.
Margherita$19.00
Jersey Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Basil & Sea Salt.
Shishitos$8.00
Blistered Shishito Peppers, Fresh Lime & Sea Salt.
Hot Salami$21.00
Hot Cappacuolo, Fresh Mozzarella, Aged Provolone, Jersey Tomatoes, Hot Honey & Thyme.
The Banzai$23.00
Fire-Roasted Pineapple, Calabrian Chilies, Burrata, Jersey Tomatoes & Prosciutto
Blanca$21.00
Roasted Hen-of-the-Woods Mushrooms, Smoked Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Rosemary & Truffle Oil.
Lilly's Arugula Salad$16.00
Wild Baby Arugula, Fresh Red Anjou Pear, Roasted Red Onion Petals, Candied Pumpkin Seeds & Pecans, with Creamy Fig Ranch & Parmesan.
737 Fulton Street

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Aita

Bringing authentic rustic, honest Italian food that brings back traditional, nostalgic flavors and inspired dishes from places we love. Please note: we have a sister establishment named Aita Trattoria located on Franklin Ave in Crown Heights.

Putnam's Pub

Open daily from 12pm-11pm and Brunch Saturday & Sunday 11am-3.30pm.
Putnam’s Pub has been a go-to destination in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn for 9 years, earning a reputation for high quality food and cocktails with a chill neighborhood vibe.

Rosalu Diner/

Rosalu Diner is modern take on a classic diner, located in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. We use market fresh and organic ingredients. .
Come in and enjoy!! Please wear a mask!

Pecking House

Pecking House is a pun on a longstanding Chinese dining institution in Fresh Meadows, NY called Peking House. The restaurant was forced to close during the COVID pandemic and is now being relaunched as a takeout/delivery only operation selling hot chili fried chicken dinners under the leadership of a fine dining chef.
Limited quantities available. First come first serve.

