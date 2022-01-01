Go
Lilo's Streetfood & Bar

Lake Worth Beach’s Destination for Delicious Meals, Streetfood Style.

701 Lake Ave

Popular Items

Cilantro Lime Shrimp Taco$4.80
Shrimp / Fresh Romaine / Pico/ Cilantro Lime Aioli
Fried Shredded Chicken Taco$3.50
Fried Tortilla / Cheddar Jack
Burger$9.00
Spicy Beef Taco$3.50
Picadillo Beef / Fresh Romain / Pico /
Cheese Blend
Carne Asada Taco$5.70
Corn Tortilla / Onion / Cilantro
Ranchero Chicken TT$2.22
Ranchero Chicken/Romaine/Pico/Cilantro
Fried Hot Garlic Steak Taco$5.00
Fried/Spicy Steak and Cheese Stuffed Tortilla
Fried Grouper Taco$4.80
Fried / Cabbage / Pico / Chipotle Aioli
Red Panda Chicken$13.00
Coconut Ginger Crispy Chicken / Orange Sauce / Green Onion / Jasmine Rice
Chicken Chop Chop$15.00
Grilled Chicken/ Bacon / Green Onion / Red Cabbage / Tomato / Cucumber / Romain / Pasta / Garlic Lime Vinaigrette / Blue Cheese Crumbles /
Location

701 Lake Ave

Lake Worth FL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

