Go
Toast

Lily

A Homage to Vietnamese Food

225 Clement St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (344 reviews)

Popular Items

Bun Cha Hanoi BBQ Platter$29.00
Grilled Meatball, Belly and Shoulder, Banh Hoi Rice Noodles, Cucumber & Pickles, Nuoc Cham
Caramel Chicken Wings$17.00
Spicy Caramel Shrimp Paste Glaze, Roquefort Cheese Aioli, Micro Cilantro, Pickles
Shaking Filet of Beef Salad$32.00
Fifth Crow Farms Little Gems, Sausalito Springs Watercress, Brokaw Farms Avocado, Soft Poached Egg
Veggie Garlic Noodles$17.00
Marin Root Farms Bok Choy, Shitake Mushrooms, Peppers, Toasted Garlic and Shallots (can be made gluten-free)
Lunch Set$30.00
Choice of one drink, one appetizer and one entree.
Duck Confit Egg Rolls$15.00
Wise Goat Fermented Mustard and Marshall;s Hoeny Dipping Sauce
Wok Seared Vegetarian Chow Fun$24.00
Pea Leaf, Cordyceps and Wood Ear Mushrooms, Fried Tofu, Hot Mustard Maggi Sauce
#1 Dac Biet Rice Bowl$24.00
lemongrass chicken, bbq pork, caramel shrimp, duck spring roll, egg
Saigon Loaded$16.00
Two Fried Eggs, House made Pate, Gio, Lapxuong sausage, Pork Floss, Cucumbers, Shallot Aioli
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

225 Clement St.

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Burma Superstar

No reviews yet

Burmese home style cuisines

Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scarlet Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Toy Boat by Jane

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston