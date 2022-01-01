Lily P's
Lily P’s Fried Chicken + Oysters is a one-of-kind fried chicken spot in Kendall Square, Cambridge. Specializing in pressure fried chicken, Lily P’s also features seasonal salads, sandwiches, raw bar, classic pies and freshly spun ice creams. Our full bar offers a large selection of craft beer, ciders, brown spirits and original cocktails. An ode to traveling medicine shows of the early 19th century, our eye catching decore features rustic barn doors, carnival lighting, large murals and a bustling open kitchen. Live music, darts, shuffleboard tables, and bar games add to the lively vibe. Wrap-around floor to ceiling windows overlook our 50 seat patio.
50 Binney Street
Cambridge MA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
