Lily P's

Lily P’s Fried Chicken + Oysters is a one-of-kind fried chicken spot in Kendall Square, Cambridge. Specializing in pressure fried chicken, Lily P’s also features seasonal salads, sandwiches, raw bar, classic pies and freshly spun ice creams. Our full bar offers a large selection of craft beer, ciders, brown spirits and original cocktails. An ode to traveling medicine shows of the early 19th century, our eye catching decore features rustic barn doors, carnival lighting, large murals and a bustling open kitchen. Live music, darts, shuffleboard tables, and bar games add to the lively vibe. Wrap-around floor to ceiling windows overlook our 50 seat patio.

50 Binney Street

Popular Items

Classic Chris P$11.00
Iceberg, Tomato, and Mayo
Timmy Tendies
Choice of Nashville Style Hot, Black Pepper Honey, Or Original.
Ranch Fries$5.00
Seasoned with Ranch Powder
Hot N' Honey$11.00
Nashville style hot chicken, black pepper honey, arugula, Duke's mayo
Lower Broadway$11.00
Nashville Hot Style Chicken, Southern Slaw, Pickles, & Mayo
Large Plate$17.00
2 Piece Luxury Fried Chicken, Southern Slaw, Pickles, Potato Salad, & Simple Arugula Salad
Buttermilk Biscuits
With Honey Butter
50 Binney Street

Cambridge MA

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
