  • Lily's Salvadorean Restaurant

Lily's Salvadorean Restaurant

2940 sw avalon way

Popular Items

COMBINATION 2 PUPUSAS$12.75
ONE ORDER COMES WITH 2 PUPUSAS CURTIDO AND SAUCE
HIBISCUS DRINK$5.75
SALVADOREAN HORCHATA$5.75
PORK HABANERO$12.75
ONE ORDER COMES WITH 2 PUPUSAS CURTIDO AND SAUCE
BEANS AND CHEESE$12.75
ONE ORDER COMES WITH 2 PUPUSAS CURTIDO AND SAUCE
Coke$3.00
Sprite$3.00
SALVADOREAN PLANTAIN EMPANADA$12.75
PORK BEANS AND CHESSE$12.75
ONE ORDER COMES WITH 2 PUPUSAS CURTIDO AND SAUCE
RICE AND BEANS$5.25
Location

2940 sw avalon way

Seattle WA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

