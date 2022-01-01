Brasi's Pizzeria

Brasi's Pizzeria is inspired by our late grandfather, Biagio "Brasi" Calzante. Nonno Biagio moved to this country in 1972 from Palermo, Sicily, where he was known as "Brasi" throughout our hometown. Our family has been in the restaurant business for over 40 years, opening our first pizzeria in 1979 in Westchester, IL called Altavilla's Pizzeria. Through his passion and hard work, Biagio established himself in the restaurant business and solidified our family's legacy. We are proud to serve authentic Sicilian recipes with fresh ingredients. We are here to carry on his traditions and values for many more years to come.

