Lima restaurants you'll love

Go
Lima restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lima

Lima's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try Lima restaurants

Bandidos Lima image

 

Bandidos Lima

2613 Elida Rd, Lima

Avg 4.4 (1549 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fajita$14.99
Queso Boat$6.19
White Pint Queso w/small chip$8.99
More about Bandidos Lima
Zinum 12 image

 

Zinum 12

134 west high st, Lima

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12pc Traditional$13.00
6pc Traditional$7.00
Fat Burger$15.00
More about Zinum 12
The Met image

 

The Met

306 N Main St, Lima

Avg 4.5 (132 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sin Greatly Fries$14.99
10 hour slow smoked pit pork over met fries with cheese, house ranch, pico and fresh jalapenos.
Chicken Bacon Ranch FB$15.99
Chicken breast, met-house peppercorn buttermilk ranch, bacon and a five cheese blend.
Smoked Brisket Sandwich$14.99
Smoked brisket sandwich with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, pickles and crispy onions.
More about The Met
Our Town Roast image

 

Our Town Roast

74 Town Sq, Lima

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Chocolate
Bagel w/ Meat & Cheese$4.49
Milk & Honey Co. Baked Goods$2.00
More about Our Town Roast
Banner pic

 

Joey's Subs

124 N Main St, Lima

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Italian Assorted (Italian Salami, Ham, Pepperoni)$7.99
(Italian Salami, Ham, Pepperoni)
Walking Taco
Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salsa, Sour Cream
Skeeter Dog$4.25
Cream Cheese, Ham, Green Onion, Pickle & Relish
More about Joey's Subs
Restaurant banner

 

The Met - Brewery

306 North Main Street, Lima

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Met - Brewery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lima

Quesadillas

Map

More near Lima to explore

Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Urbana

No reviews yet

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston