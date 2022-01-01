Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken fajitas in
Lima
/
Lima
/
Chicken Fajitas
Lima restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Bandidos Lima
2613 Elida Rd, Lima
Avg 4.4
(1549 reviews)
Chicken Fajita
$13.29
Chicken Fajita
$15.99
More about Bandidos Lima
East of Chicago Pizza
2899 West Elm Street, Lima
No reviews yet
Fajita Chicken
More about East of Chicago Pizza
