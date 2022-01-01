Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Lima

Lima restaurants
Lima restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Bandidos Lima image

 

Bandidos Lima

2613 Elida Rd, Lima

Avg 4.4 (1549 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Wrap$11.99
More about Bandidos Lima
The Met image

 

The Met - Restaurant

306 N Main St, Lima

Avg 4.5 (132 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Wrap$16.99
A flour tortilla with chicken, hummus, chopped spinach, red onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers and mushrooms, grilled with sriacha.
More about The Met - Restaurant

