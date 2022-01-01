Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken wraps in
Lima
/
Lima
/
Chicken Wraps
Lima restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Bandidos Lima
2613 Elida Rd, Lima
Avg 4.4
(1549 reviews)
Chicken Wrap
$11.99
More about Bandidos Lima
The Met - Restaurant
306 N Main St, Lima
Avg 4.5
(132 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Wrap
$16.99
A flour tortilla with chicken, hummus, chopped spinach, red onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers and mushrooms, grilled with sriacha.
More about The Met - Restaurant
