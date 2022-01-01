Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
Lima
/
Lima
/
Chips And Salsa
Lima restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Bandidos Lima
2613 Elida Rd, Lima
Avg 4.4
(1549 reviews)
32oz. CHIPS & SALSA (large)
$6.99
16oz. CHIPS & SALSA (small)
$3.99
More about Bandidos Lima
Zinum 12
134 west high st, Lima
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$5.00
More about Zinum 12
