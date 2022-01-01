Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Lima

Lima restaurants
Lima restaurants that serve cookies

East of Chicago Pizza

2899 West Elm Street, Lima

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.99
More about East of Chicago Pizza
The Met - Restaurant

306 N Main St, Lima

Avg 4.5 (132 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cookie$1.99
House made chocolate chip cookies baked daily.
More about The Met - Restaurant

