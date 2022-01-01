Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Lima

Lima restaurants
  • Lima
  • Grilled Chicken

Lima restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Bandidos Lima image

 

Bandidos Lima

2613 Elida Rd, Lima

Avg 4.4 (1549 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicko Chicken$6.49
More about Bandidos Lima
The Met image

 

The Met

306 N Main St, Lima

Avg 4.5 (132 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Grilled Chicken Strips$5.99
Hand cut grilled chicken breasts lightly seasoned. Served with fries.
More about The Met

