Grilled chicken in
Lima
/
Lima
/
Grilled Chicken
Lima restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Bandidos Lima
2613 Elida Rd, Lima
Avg 4.4
(1549 reviews)
Grilled Chicko Chicken
$6.49
More about Bandidos Lima
The Met
306 N Main St, Lima
Avg 4.5
(132 reviews)
Kids Grilled Chicken Strips
$5.99
Hand cut grilled chicken breasts lightly seasoned. Served with fries.
More about The Met
