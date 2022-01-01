Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Lima

Lima restaurants
Lima restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Bandidos Lima image

 

Bandidos Lima

2613 Elida Rd, Lima

Avg 4.4 (1549 reviews)
Takeout
Mac and Cheese$6.49
More about Bandidos Lima
Zinum 12 image

 

Zinum 12

134 west high st, Lima

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$4.00
More about Zinum 12
Item pic

 

The Met

306 N Main St, Lima

Avg 4.5 (132 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac 'n Cheese$5.99
Cheesy cavatappi noodles tossed with a little kick.
Nashville Mac n Cheese$18.99
Sweet and spicy grilled chicken breast served over our delicious Met mac and cheese with fried pickles.
More about The Met

