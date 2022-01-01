Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mac and cheese in
Lima
/
Lima
/
Mac And Cheese
Lima restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Bandidos Lima
2613 Elida Rd, Lima
Avg 4.4
(1549 reviews)
Mac and Cheese
$6.49
More about Bandidos Lima
Zinum 12
134 west high st, Lima
No reviews yet
Mac & Cheese
$4.00
More about Zinum 12
The Met
306 N Main St, Lima
Avg 4.5
(132 reviews)
Mac 'n Cheese
$5.99
Cheesy cavatappi noodles tossed with a little kick.
Nashville Mac n Cheese
$18.99
Sweet and spicy grilled chicken breast served over our delicious Met mac and cheese with fried pickles.
More about The Met
