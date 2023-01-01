Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Lima

Go
Lima restaurants
Toast

Lima restaurants that serve salmon

Consumer pic

 

The Hollander On Main

140 N Main st, Lima

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BIG GLORY BAY KING SALMON$35.00
6 oz. Black Sea Salt, Miso Hollandaise, Ginger, Soy, Garlicky Green Beans
More about The Hollander On Main
Item pic

 

The Met - Restaurant

306 N Main St, Lima

Avg 4.5 (132 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flatbread Salmon$17.99
Smoked salmon, chili oil, sesame seeds, balsamic glaze and topped with locally grown micro greens.
ENTREE Salmon Filet of The Week$29.99
Flown in fresh each week, this tender and juicy ocean salmon will make your mouth water with each bite. Ask your server how we are preparing it this week.
More about The Met - Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Lima

Chef Salad

Cheesecake

Cookies

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Lima to explore

Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Urbana

No reviews yet

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (341 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (661 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston