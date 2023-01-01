Salmon in Lima
Lima restaurants that serve salmon
The Hollander On Main
140 N Main st, Lima
|BIG GLORY BAY KING SALMON
|$35.00
6 oz. Black Sea Salt, Miso Hollandaise, Ginger, Soy, Garlicky Green Beans
The Met - Restaurant
306 N Main St, Lima
|Flatbread Salmon
|$17.99
Smoked salmon, chili oil, sesame seeds, balsamic glaze and topped with locally grown micro greens.
|ENTREE Salmon Filet of The Week
|$29.99
Flown in fresh each week, this tender and juicy ocean salmon will make your mouth water with each bite. Ask your server how we are preparing it this week.