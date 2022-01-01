Lima Restaurant and Pisco Bar
Lima, Peru is the gastronomical capital of the Americas, and the goal of Lima Restaurant and Pisco Bar is to transmit that excitement and culinary creativity to Naples. With a menu that reflects many aspects of the vibrant Peruvian culture, from traditional flavors to modern cuisine, they all come together under one roof to provide a unique dining experience.
SEAFOOD
5047 Tamiami Trail East • $$
5047 Tamiami Trail East
Naples FL
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
