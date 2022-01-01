Go
Lima Restaurant and Pisco Bar

Lima, Peru is the gastronomical capital of the Americas, and the goal of Lima Restaurant and Pisco Bar is to transmit that excitement and culinary creativity to Naples. With a menu that reflects many aspects of the vibrant Peruvian culture, from traditional flavors to modern cuisine, they all come together under one roof to provide a unique dining experience.

SEAFOOD

5047 Tamiami Trail East • $$

Avg 4.8 (655 reviews)

Popular Items

Grouper with Sides$29.00
Parihuela$30.00
Ceviche LIMA
Ceviche Clasico$10.00
Seafood Tacu Tacu$29.00
Pescado a lo Macho$37.00
Ceviche Nikkei$14.00
Parmesan Scallops$23.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

5047 Tamiami Trail East

Naples FL

Sunday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
