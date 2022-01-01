Go
Toast

Lime and Lemon Indian Grill - Chapel Hill

Lime and Lemon Indian Grill and Bar @ Chapel Hill

100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Butter Chicken (GF)$16.99
Boneless chicken thigh pieces cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce spices
Saag Paneer (GF)$15.99
Indian cottage cheese cooked with spinach and cream
Plain Naan$2.99
Fluffy Indian bread made the traditional way in a tandoor oven
Rice$1.99
Garlic Naan$3.49
Plain Naan, infused with garlic and brushed with butter
Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)$16.99
Boneless chicken tikka cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion & bell peppers
Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs) (Vegan)$5.99
Crispy fried pastry stuffed with peas and potatoes)
Channa Masala (Vegan, GF)$13.99
Whole chickpeas cooked in tomato onion sauce with a little tang
Butter Naan$2.99
Gobi Manchurian (Chefs Special, Vegan)$10.99
Batter fried cauliflower tossed with special manchurian sauce
See full menu

Location

100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101

Chapel Hill NC

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brixx Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Poplar Cafe

No reviews yet

We offer a full range of coffee beverages, tea, select drinks such as mimosas, and breakfast food. There is an opening between The Poplar Cafe and Old East Tavern so you can sit in either and enjoy a spacious or cozy environment. Come in and enjoy!

Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill

No reviews yet

Our mission at Old East Tavern is to create community, friendships, and exemplary experiences one savor, sip, and smile at a time. We offer an inviting atmosphere, elevated gastropub menu, craft beer, fine wine and specialty craft cocktails. Join us for lunch, dinner, taco and trivia Tuesday, oyster Wednesday, Run Club Thursday and Friday wine and food tastings. We have rooms available for small and large private events as well.

Jujube

No reviews yet

Thank you for ordering with us! Jujube has implemented a 15% service fee on all orders, which goes directly to our servers. You are welcome to leave more if you like!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston