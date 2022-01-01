Go
  • Durham
  • Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham

Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham

# 1 rated Indian Restaurant in the Triangle that serves both South and North Indian dishes !!

811 North Ninth Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (425 reviews)

Popular Items

Butter Chicken (GF)$16.99
Boneless chicken thigh pieces cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce spices
Aloo Gobi Masala (Vegan, GF)$13.99
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with special spices topped with julienne ginger
Gobi Manchurian (Chefs Special, Vegan)$10.99
Batter fried cauliflower tossed with special manchurian sauce
Garlic Naan$3.49
Plain Naan, infused with garlic and brushed with butter
Butter Naan$2.99
Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)$16.99
Boneless chicken tikka cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion & bell peppers
Mango Lime Chicken (Chefs Special, GF)$16.99
Boneless chicken cooked with fresh Mango flavor with a hint of lime - SIGNATURE DISH
Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs) (Vegan)$5.99
Crispy fried pastry stuffed with peas and potatoes)
Plain Naan$2.99
Fluffy Indian bread made the traditional way in a tandoor oven
Saag Paneer (GF)$15.99
Indian cottage cheese cooked with spinach and cream
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

811 North Ninth Street

Durham NC

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
