Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar

# 1 rated Indian Restaurant in the Triangle that serves both South and North Indian dishes !!

105 Friendly Drive Suite 101

Popular Items

Plain Naan$2.99
Fluffy Indian bread made the traditional way in a tandoor oven
Rice$1.99
Garlic Naan$3.49
Plain Naan, infused with garlic and brushed with butter
Gobi Manchurian (Chefs Special, Vegan)$10.99
Batter fried cauliflower tossed with special manchurian sauce
Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs) (Vegan)$5.99
Crispy fried pastry stuffed with peas and potatoes)
Chicken Combo$8.99
1 Veg Curry, 1 Chicken Curry, Pulao Rice, Naan and Soft Drink
Butter Chicken (GF)$16.99
Boneless chicken thigh pieces cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce spices
Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)$16.99
Boneless chicken tikka cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion & bell peppers
Butter Naan$2.99
Saag Paneer (GF)$15.99
Indian cottage cheese cooked with spinach and cream
105 Friendly Drive Suite 101

Raleigh NC

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
