Lime & Basil

April 5th will be our last day of operation. Thank you for all of your support. <3

SOUPS • NOODLES

200 W Franklin St Ste 130 • $$

Avg 3.8 (388 reviews)

Popular Items

No Utensils
Please add this item to your cart if you DO NOT need utensils and napkins with your takeout.
Vegetarian Crispy Spring Rolls (3)$5.00
Fried rolls filled with tofu, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, onions, and glass noodles. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
House Special Fresh Summer Rolls (2)$5.50
Soft rice paper rolls filled with grilled pork, vermicelli, lettuce, crunchy stick, and basil. Served with peanut sauce.
Fresh Summer Rolls (2)$5.00
Soft rice paper rolls filled with shrimp, pork, vermicelli, lettuce, and basil. Served with peanut sauce.
Lime and Basil's Fried Rice$10.50
A delightful blend of chicken, roast pork, Chinese sausage, shrimp, peas, carrots, onions, and eggs tossed with rice.
Curbside Pick-up
Please add this item to your cart for curbside pick-up. Please list car make and color in the special requests box.
Banh Mi #2 Grilled Pork$5.00
Banh mi thit nuong. Grilled lemongrass pork and pate. French bread subs filled with homemade mayo spread, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, jalapeno, and cilantro.
Grilled Lemongrass Pork$10.00
Marinated in our special sauce and cooked on an open flame broiler. All grilled entrees come with a choice of steamed rice (com) or vermicelli (bún). Topped with crushed peanuts
Pho #8 - Chicken$9.50
Chicken broth pho with your choice of white or dark meat.
Create Beef Combo (1-3)$9.50
Location

200 W Franklin St Ste 130

Chapel Hill NC

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
