Go
Toast

Lime - Keystone

Fresh Mexican Food && Mighty Margaritas!

100 Dercum Sq

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rellenos$13.95
Roasted Anaheim chiles, pepper jack cheese, sour cream, crispy panko crust and red or green chili
Queso Blanco$8.95
Melted cheese, green chiles and roasted peppers
Chips and Salsa$3.95
House corn chips with choice of Lime’s signature salsa or salsa verde
(3) Mountain Street Tacos$13.95
3 mini tacos on hard or soft corn tortilla
See full menu

Location

100 Dercum Sq

Keystone CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ELEVATION BOWL

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SCRAPPY'S PIZZA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Baja Chimayó - Bluebird Marketplace

No reviews yet

Best known for Baja-Style Fish Tacos, Shrimp Tacos and Chile Rellenos. Offering all the local staples with a rotating artisanal taco menu, nachos, quesadillas, desserts and more.

Hook & Harvest - Bluebird Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston