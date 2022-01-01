Limerick Italian Kitchen & Co.
Come in and Enjoy
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
397 Swamp Pike • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
397 Swamp Pike
Schwenksville PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Markley Grille at Bella Vista Golf Course
Come in and enjoy!
Sunshine Cafe
Come in and enjoy! We look forward to meeting you.
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
Unpretentious, pint-sized counter serve offering cheesesteak sandwiches, hot wings & other grub.
Smoothie Q
Living Well