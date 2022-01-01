Centennial Grille Room

No reviews yet

Centennial Grille Room offers an exciting menu with a wide variety of fresh and modern items in a relaxed pub atmosphere. The Tavern overlooks the stunning backdrop of Centennial's amazing and unique landscape. Whether you’ve worked up an appetite out on the course, want to catch a game or golf tournament on one of our large flatscreen TVs, or just want to swing by for a delicious dining experience while soaking up the incredible patio views, Centennial Grille Room is the place for you. We are open to the public and you are always welcome at Centennial Grille Room.

