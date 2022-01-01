Limon - Catering

Go
For orders outside stated business hours, please contact restaurant directly at 650-727-0050 for availability.
Cancellations for a full refund can be made before 5:00 pm the day before a scheduled order. If a cancellation is made AFTER 5:00 pm before a scheduled order then we can make a refund of up to 50% of the total order. 
If the cancellation is made at 12:00 am (or after) the day of your scheduled order, Limon Rotisserie reserves the right to charge your credit card up to 100% of the total order. 
Please submit to us in writing by email any cancellations to catering@limonsf.com.

Popular Items

Lomo saltado$150.00
Most popular and well known Peruvian dish, made with stir fried tenderloin, red onion, tomatoes and french fries. Served with Jasmine rice. Serves 10.
Empanada package$50.00
One dozen empanadas. Includes your choice of one flavor of empanada filling. Serving size one empanada per person.
**No mix and match available**
Aji Amarillo Huacatay sauce NOT included. Must be purchased separately.
Chifa Vegetables$45.00
Stir fried zucchini with ginger, garlic and onions, cooked with our house ginger-infused soy sauce. Serves 10.
Ají Amarillo Huacatay [8 oz]$6.00
Peruvian Yellow Pepper & Black Mint Sauce [8 oz]
Location

1101 Burlingame Ave

Burlingame CA

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Limon Rotisserie

Since the day we opened our doors in 2002, Limon Rotisserie has set out to share the vibrant flavors of Peruvian cuisine with San Francisco locals and visitors alike. At the heart of what we serve are the authentic ingredients that we carefully select from local purveyors and sustainable growers. At Limon, we craft each dish with purpose and welcome you into our restaurants as if they were your second home.

