Limon - Catering

For orders outside stated business hours, please contact restaurant directly at 415-821-2134 for availability.
Cancellations for a full refund can be made before 5:00 pm the day before a scheduled order. If a cancellation is made AFTER 5:00 pm before a scheduled order then we can make a refund of up to 50% of the total order. 
If the cancellation is made at 12:00 am (or after) the day of your scheduled order, Limon Rotisserie reserves the right to charge your credit card up to 100% of the total order. 
Please submit to us in writing by email any cancellations to catering@limonsf.com.

1001 South Van Ness Av.

Popular Items

Taro chips$10.00
Serves 10.
Ají Amarillo Huacatay [16 oz]$10.00
Peruvian Yellow Pepper & Black Mint Sauce [16 oz]
Whole chicken (by the each)(cut in 8 pcs)$20.00
Rotisserie Chicken or Pollo a la Brasa is a chicken that is cooked over open flames, slowly and evenly. It has been marinated at least 8 hours and its flesh is crispy on the outside and the meat is juicy and simply delicious.
Arroz con mariscos$160.00
Aromatic saffron rice cooked in Ají Amarillo & Ají panca fish fumé with
fresh mussels, clams, fish, shrimp, & calamari. Garnished with parmesan cheese, drizzled with Ají Amarillo cream sauce. Serves 10.
Empanada package$50.00
One dozen empanadas. Includes your choice of one flavor of empanada filling. Serving size one empanada per person.
**No mix and match available**
Aji Amarillo Huacatay sauce NOT included. Must be purchased separately.
Camarón$150.00
Poached shrimp in our Rocoto leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha & sweet potatoes. Serves 10.
Ají Amarillo Huacatay [8 oz]$6.00
Peruvian Yellow Pepper & Black Mint Sauce [8 oz]
Lomo saltado$150.00
Most popular and well known Peruvian dish, made with stir fried tenderloin, red onion, tomatoes and french fries. Served with Jasmine rice. Serves 10.
Pollo a la brasa package$140.00
Our Pollo a la Brasa is rotisserie chicken that is cooked over open flames, slowly and evenly.
Served with jasmine rice and side salad!
Aji Amarillo sauce included.
Our crafted package is made for groups of a minimum of 10 people, no modifications or adjustments allowed.
Empanada package [mix & match]$55.00
One dozen empanadas. Includes your choice of empanadas. Serving size one empanada per person.
Mix and Match is available, indicate in the space below under "Special instructions" for specific quantities per empanada.

Otherwise chef's choice will be fulfilled.
Aji Amarillo Huacatay sauce NOT included. Must be purchased separately.
Location

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
