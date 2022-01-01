Go
Since the day we opened our doors in 2002, Limon Rotisserie has set out to share the vibrant flavors of Peruvian cuisine with San Francisco locals and visitors alike. At the heart of what we serve are the authentic ingredients that we carefully select from local purveyors and sustainable growers. At Limon, we craft each dish with purpose and welcome you into our restaurants as if they were your second home.

2450 Valdez St

Popular Items

Veggie empanadas$12.00
Two crispy pastries filled with: Roasted mushroom, spinach, choclo, oaxaca cheese.
Whole Chicken$30.00
Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. Cut in 8 pieces.
Chicken empanadas$12.00
Two crispy pastries filled with: Shredded rotisserie chicken, carrots, parsley in a creamy Aji Amarillo sauce.
Lomo saltado$28.00
Traditional Peruvian favorite! Wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries & served with jasmine rice.
*Contains gluten, shellfish (oyster sauce) & soy
Truffle mac & cheese$13.00
Limon's signature truffle infused macaroni and cheese.
Beef empanadas$12.00
Two crispy pastries filled with: Hand cut top sirloin sauteed in aji Panca, hard boiled eggs, olives, & raisins.
Kale salad$11.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, parmesan cheese, & Rocoto miso dressing.
Half Chicken$20.00
Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. Cut in 4 pieces.
Bruselas$12.00
Crispy brussels sprouts, yuzu vinaigrette & toasted almonds.
Contains: nuts.
Tacu Tacu$10.00
Tradiconal Peruvian favorite! Pan Fried mixed rice and beans, Aji Amarillo, Aji Panca and garlic. Served with plantains & salsa criolla.
Location

Oakland CA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
