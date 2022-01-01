Go
Toast
  • /
  • Oakland
  • /
  • Limon - Catering - Oakland Catering

Limon - Catering - Oakland Catering

Cater your next big event with delicious Peruvian food!

2450 Valdez St Suite G

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ceviche mixto$140.00
Fresh catch of the day, calamari & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha & sweet potatoes. Serves 10.
Whole chicken (by the each)(cut in 8 pcs)$20.00
Rotisserie Chicken or Pollo a la Brasa is a chicken that is cooked over open flames, slowly and evenly. It has been marinated at least 8 hours and its flesh is crispy on the outside and the meat is juicy and simply delicious.
Arroz con mariscos$160.00
Aromatic saffron rice cooked in Ají Amarillo & Ají panca fish fumé with
fresh mussels, clams, fish, shrimp, & calamari. Garnished with parmesan cheese, drizzled with Ají Amarillo cream sauce. Serves 10.
See full menu

Location

2450 Valdez St Suite G

Oakland CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Modern Times [Oakland]

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grandeur

No reviews yet

Vegan. Halal. Food for All. Enjoy!

Daughter's Diner

No reviews yet

Daughter's Diner is a modern take on a classic diner. We use the best ingredients available, but try not to make a fuss about it. #keepitlocal

Equator Coffees Lake Merritt

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston