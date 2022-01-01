Go
Limon Restaurants

Since the day we opened our doors in 2002, Limon Rotisserie has set out to share the vibrant flavors of Peruvian cuisine with San Francisco locals and visitors alike. At the heart of what we serve are the authentic ingredients that we carefully select from local purveyors and sustainable growers. At Limon, we craft each dish with purpose and welcome you into our restaurants as if they were your second home.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Camarones con Tacu Tacu$28.00
Originating from coastal Peru, our picante de camarones is braised prawns in creamy Aji Panca coconut sauce, served over Peruvian style tacu tacu.
Arroz con mariscos$28.00
Aromatic saffron rice cooked in Ají Amarillo & Ají Panca fish fumé. Comes with fresh mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari, fish, parmesan cheese & salsa criolla. Drizzled with Rocoto acevichado sauce.
Contains: dairy & shellfish.
Mar y tierra (surf & turf)$32.00
Wok stir-fried (4) shrimp & beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in ginger infused soy sauce, & french fries. Served with jasmine rice.
*NOT Gluten Free
*Contains shellfish (oyster sauce) & Soy
Veggie empanadas$12.00
Two crispy pastries filled with: Roasted mushroom, spinach, choclo, oaxaca cheese.
Beef empanadas$12.00
Two crispy pastries filled with: Hand cut top sirloin sauteed in aji Panca, hard boiled eggs, olives, & raisins.
Arroz con pollo$20.00
Cilantro-huacatay braised rice, carrots, & English peas. Served with a quarter rotisserie chicken, salsa criolla & Ají Amarillo sauce.
Contains: dairy & egg (in sauce).
La chiclayana$28.00
Inspired from Chiclayo, a city in Northern Peru. Cilantro-Huacatay braised rice, mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari, fish & salsa criolla. Drizzled with Ají Amarillo sauce.
Contains: shellfish & dairy.
Chicken empanadas$12.00
Two crispy pastries filled with: Chicken, carrots, parsley in a creamy Aji Amarillo sauce.
Tasting Empanadas$21.00
Enjoy a tasting of each empanada flavor.
Cheese empanadas$12.00
Two crispy pastries filled with: Oaxaca cheese.
Location

1524 Locust St

Walnut Creek CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

