Limon Restaurants

Since the day we opened our doors in 2002, Limon Rotisserie has set out to share the vibrant flavors of Peruvian cuisine with San Francisco locals and visitors alike. At the heart of what we serve are the authentic ingredients that we carefully select from local purveyors and sustainable growers. At Limon, we craft each dish with purpose and welcome you into our restaurants as if they were your second home.
1524 Locust St
Walnut Creek CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
