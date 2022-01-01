Go
Limoncello Chester Springs

PIZZA

499 E Uwchlan Ave • $$

Avg 3.8 (506 reviews)

Popular Items

Calamari Fritti$15.00
Served with three dipping sauces - sweet chili, marinara and limoncello garlic aioli
Chicken Parmigiana$22.00
san marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella served with pasta or vegetable of the day
Chicken Limoncello$26.00
egg-dipped chicken, asparagus, lump crab, lemon, white wine sauce served with pasta or vegetable of the day
Plain Pizza$11.00
Penne alla Vodka$20.00
pancetta, sweet peas, vodka rosé
Limoncello Tossed Salad$14.00
spring mix, olives, red onions, cucumber, cherry tomato, marinated artichoke, roasted red peppers, baby fresh mozzarella, basil white balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Parmigiana Family Style$70.00
San marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella
Seafood alla Vodka$30.00
Scallops, shrimp and lump crab, vodka rosé sauce over penne
Insalata Caesar (vg)$12.00
Romaine, herb croutons, shaved reggiano
Insalata Alla Dina$15.00
Mixed greens, sliced pears, gorgonzola dolce, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, crispy prosciutto, raspberry vinaigrette
Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

499 E Uwchlan Ave

Chester Springs PA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
