Lincoln Beer Company

15 barrel production Brewery & Taproom in Burbank, CA. We love beer, people, and people who love beer. Must be 21+ with valid ID for online ordering.

3083 N Lima St • $

Avg 4.6 (366 reviews)

Popular Items

3 for $33 Crowler Deal$33.00
Choose 3 Crowlers for only $33! Not all styles available.
Hollywood Way 4-pack$15.00
Love West Coast-style IPAs, but aren't in love with their bitterness? This beer's for you!
Trejos Cerveza 4-pack$13.00
Subtle Smurk 4-pack$16.00
(7.5% ABV) If orange juice was a hazy beer, this would be it. Citrus up front, clean middle, and a hoppy finish. This beer rocks.
1861 4-pack$12.00
(5.0% ABV) Crisp, light and refreshing while not lacking in flavor. We present, The Crafted Lager.
Location

3083 N Lima St

Burbank CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
