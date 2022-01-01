Lincoln Beer Company
15 barrel production Brewery & Taproom in Burbank, CA. We love beer, people, and people who love beer. Must be 21+ with valid ID for online ordering.
FRENCH FRIES
3083 N Lima St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3083 N Lima St
Burbank CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Poppa Joe's Kitchen
Poppa Joe's Kitchen is a Catering Services & Food Truck. We bring you and your guests unique flavors locally sourced and influenced from around the world through our catering and food truck. We love everything about coastal cuisine and playing with our experiences from the many adventures we've had.
Daniel's Tacos - Vineland
Come in and enjoy!
Chiguacle Sabor Ancestral
Chiguacle Sabor Ancestral de Mexico especializes in food from Southern Mexico primarily Puebla, Oaxaca, Michoacan and Yucatan. We are interpreters of some of the most savory recipes created 100's of years ago by our ancestral cooks which combines many local wholesome ingredients to create some of the most delicious food in the Mexican cuisine.
Ghost Pizza Kitchen - Burbank
New York style pizzeria using the real New York Watermaker! Pizza-Wings-Pasta-Salad-Desserts