Lincoln restaurants you'll love

Lincoln restaurants
Toast
  • Lincoln

Lincoln's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Must-try Lincoln restaurants

Citizen Vine Lincoln image

 

Citizen Vine Lincoln

845 Twelve Bridges Dr, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita Flatbread$11.00
Pizza with red sauce, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, balsamic glaze.
Tri-Tip Grilled Cheese$12.00
IT'S BACK!!!!
Many have asked us for our famous Tri Tip Grilled Cheese and we have decided to bring it back for our take-out/delivery!
On sourdough bread with cheddar cheese, Fire Brother's Chipotle Sauce, garlic butter, and yummy tri-tip!
Chicken & Bacon Tacos$10.00
Corn tortillas with seasoned chicken, smoked bacon, ranch slaw, chipotle aioli and avocado cream!
More about Citizen Vine Lincoln
Fourk Kitchen image

 

Fourk Kitchen

825 Twelve Bridges Dr, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Charcuterie Box$15.00
Chefs choice of two meats, two cheeses, nuts, house made jelly and crackers! No substitutions at this time
Charcuterie Box$15.00
Chefs choice of two meats, two cheeses, nuts, house made jelly and crackers! No substitutions at this time.
Dinner - 3 for 25
Fourk To Go! 25/per person, pick one from each course or a soup & salad in lieu of a dessert.
Course 1 options: Creamy Lobster Bisque with garlic butter OR Roasted Beet and Spring Mix Salad with Goat Cheese and a Persimmon Vinaigrette
Course 2 options: Roasted Pork Chop with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Peach Chutney OR Braised Beef Short Rib with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Bacon Gravy OR Roasted Brussel Sprout and Cauliflower Bucatini with Kale Pesto
Course 3: Peanut Butter Fudge Layer Cake OR New York Cheesecake with Glazed Strawberries
More about Fourk Kitchen
06 Beach Hut Deli image

 

06 Beach Hut Deli

110 Gateway Drive, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pastrami & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 300-470Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 880-1320Cal/ X-Large: 1200-1800Cal
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
Ham & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal
More about 06 Beach Hut Deli
Consumer pic

 

The 12 Wine Bar & Kitchen

825 Twelve Bridges Drive, Suite 70, Lincoln

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The 12 Wine Bar & Kitchen
