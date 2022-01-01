Lincoln restaurants you'll love
Lincoln's top cuisines
Must-try Lincoln restaurants
More about Citizen Vine Lincoln
Citizen Vine Lincoln
845 Twelve Bridges Dr, Lincoln
|Popular items
|Margherita Flatbread
|$11.00
Pizza with red sauce, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, balsamic glaze.
|Tri-Tip Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
IT'S BACK!!!!
Many have asked us for our famous Tri Tip Grilled Cheese and we have decided to bring it back for our take-out/delivery!
On sourdough bread with cheddar cheese, Fire Brother's Chipotle Sauce, garlic butter, and yummy tri-tip!
|Chicken & Bacon Tacos
|$10.00
Corn tortillas with seasoned chicken, smoked bacon, ranch slaw, chipotle aioli and avocado cream!
More about Fourk Kitchen
Fourk Kitchen
825 Twelve Bridges Dr, Lincoln
|Popular items
|Charcuterie Box
|$15.00
Chefs choice of two meats, two cheeses, nuts, house made jelly and crackers! No substitutions at this time
|Charcuterie Box
|$15.00
Chefs choice of two meats, two cheeses, nuts, house made jelly and crackers! No substitutions at this time.
|Dinner - 3 for 25
Fourk To Go! 25/per person, pick one from each course or a soup & salad in lieu of a dessert.
Course 1 options: Creamy Lobster Bisque with garlic butter OR Roasted Beet and Spring Mix Salad with Goat Cheese and a Persimmon Vinaigrette
Course 2 options: Roasted Pork Chop with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Peach Chutney OR Braised Beef Short Rib with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Bacon Gravy OR Roasted Brussel Sprout and Cauliflower Bucatini with Kale Pesto
Course 3: Peanut Butter Fudge Layer Cake OR New York Cheesecake with Glazed Strawberries
More about 06 Beach Hut Deli
06 Beach Hut Deli
110 Gateway Drive, Lincoln
|Popular items
|Pastrami & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 300-470Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 880-1320Cal/ X-Large: 1200-1800Cal
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
|Ham & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal
More about The 12 Wine Bar & Kitchen
The 12 Wine Bar & Kitchen
825 Twelve Bridges Drive, Suite 70, Lincoln