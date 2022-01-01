Lincoln City restaurants you'll love
Autobahn 101
1512 SE Hwy 101, Lincoln City
|Popular items
|Pretzel Fondue
|$14.50
2 soft pretzels with
fondue cheese
|Schnitzel Sandwich
|$13.00
Breaded pork or chicken schnitzel with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions & swiss cheese on a brotchen or pretzel bun
|Jager Schnitzel
|$17.00
Pork shoulder cutlet (non-breaded) , smothered with mushroom gravy. Served with choice of spatzle, potato dumplings, or mashed potatoes & red cabbage
Mo's Seafood & Chowder
860 51st Street, Lincoln City
|Popular items
|Cod Fish Basket
|$15.95
Panko breaded Cod Fish & Chips served with tartar sauce and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
|Family Style Chowder
|$19.95
48 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder
|*Cup
|$4.95
Eight ounces of Mo's Famous Clam Chowder
Lil Sambos
3262 NE Hwy 101, Lincoln City
|Popular items
|Pancake Scramble
|$12.75
Four pancakes, scrambled eggs & bacon or links.
|Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
|$13.50
Eggs and our hand breaded beef cube steak topped with sausage gravy.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.75
Scrambled eggs with your choice of diced ham, bacon, or link & cheese. Salsa & sour cream on side.
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké
1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd, Lincoln City