Lincoln City restaurants you'll love

Toast
  Lincoln City

Must-try Lincoln City restaurants

Autobahn 101 image

 

Autobahn 101

1512 SE Hwy 101, Lincoln City

Popular items
Pretzel Fondue$14.50
2 soft pretzels with
fondue cheese
Schnitzel Sandwich$13.00
Breaded pork or chicken schnitzel with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions & swiss cheese on a brotchen or pretzel bun
Jager Schnitzel$17.00
Pork shoulder cutlet (non-breaded) , smothered with mushroom gravy. Served with choice of spatzle, potato dumplings, or mashed potatoes & red cabbage
Mo's Seafood & Chowder image

 

Mo's Seafood & Chowder

860 51st Street, Lincoln City

Popular items
Cod Fish Basket$15.95
Panko breaded Cod Fish & Chips served with tartar sauce and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
Family Style Chowder$19.95
48 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder
*Cup$4.95
Eight ounces of Mo's Famous Clam Chowder
Lil Sambos image

 

Lil Sambos

3262 NE Hwy 101, Lincoln City

Popular items
Pancake Scramble$12.75
Four pancakes, scrambled eggs & bacon or links.
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$13.50
Eggs and our hand breaded beef cube steak topped with sausage gravy.
Breakfast Burrito$10.75
Scrambled eggs with your choice of diced ham, bacon, or link & cheese. Salsa & sour cream on side.
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké

1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd, Lincoln City

