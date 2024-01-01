Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crispy chicken in
Lincoln City
/
Lincoln City
/
Crispy Chicken
Lincoln City restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Mo's Seafood & Chowder - Lincoln City
860 51st Street, Lincoln City
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Burger
$11.95
Crispy Chicken Alfredo
$17.95
More about Mo's Seafood & Chowder - Lincoln City
Zeller's Bar and Grill
1643 NW Hwy 101, Lincoln City
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Burger
$15.95
More about Zeller's Bar and Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Lincoln City
Salmon
Chili
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Tacos
Grilled Chicken
Pies
Chicken Tenders
Mac And Cheese
More near Lincoln City to explore
Salem
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
Newport
No reviews yet
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Mcminnville
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Silverton
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Sherwood
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Newport
No reviews yet
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Eugene
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(525 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(277 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(778 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(507 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(393 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(292 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1045 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston